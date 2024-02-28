Veteran's new role will absolutely impact future at the Golden State Warriors
Klay Thompson has battled through an up-and-down season for the Golden State Warriors, with the veteran sharpshooter now coming off the bench for the first time since his rookie year in 2012.
The 34-year-old's shooting has continued to vary, having recorded three games of 23+ points (including a season-high 35), along with two sub 15-point games in five appearances since moving to the bench.
Despite his statement to the contrary, Klay Thompson's move to the bench is sure to have an impact on his future at the Golden State Warriors
Thompson's move to the bench should be regarded as a positive one in it's infancy. The five-time All-Star has been open and accepting of the change, even comparing his situation to former sixth men like Manu Ginóbili.
Asked by The Athletic's Sam Amick whether the new role would impact his upcoming free agency decision, Thompson responded "not really" before reiterating his desire to remain at the only franchise he's even known.
"I mean, you've still got to examine all of your options, but I would love to be a Warrior for life. Whatever happens though, I've got a few more years to play this game, so I'm gonna enjoy every second."- Klay Thompson
As much as Thompson's sixth-man role may not effect his choice come free agency, it most certainly will impact the franchise's decision-making as they try to balance out the league's highest payroll.
As things currently stand, Golden State have over $70 million coming off the bench in Thompson and Chris Paul, not to mention the contracts of Gary Payton II and Kevon Looney as well. That's unsustainable and is something the Warriors will look to rectify come the offseason.
Thompson reportedly rejected a two-year, $48 million offer from the franchise before the season, instead choosing to back his ability to garner a bigger contract. That hasn't eventuated to this point, with his move to the bench likely to only reduce contract offers from the Warriors or elsewhere.
The last time Golden State committed to big, multi-year money for a bench player, they moved the contract before it even started. After going through the Jordan Poole situation, don't expect the Warriors to propose anything more to Thompson than what has previously been reported.