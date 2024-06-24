Veteran shooter a chance to hit free agency again 12 months after Warriors interest
As the Golden State Warriors have a fight on their hands to retain Klay Thompson in free agent, the pacific rival Phoenix Suns also face a battle to retain their own veteran sharpshooter.
While not at the same stature as Thompson, Eric Gordon presents as an intriguing player to monitor ahead of free agency. After signing with the Suns last offseason, the 35-year-old has a $3.4 million player option for 2024-25.
Following confirmed interest 12 months ago, could the Golden State Warriors look at Eric Gordon as a free agency option once again?
According to The Athletic's Kelly Iko, Gordon is 50-50 on re-signing with Phoenix in free agency. Should he opt out to test the market, would the Warriors be interested as a team in need of another shooter.
We know Golden State had interest when he was a free agent 12 months ago, with Gordon himself confirming to Sportskeeda's Mark Medina in October that they, along with the Houston Rockets and Milwaukee Bucks, had been alternatives to the Suns.
Gordon's season with the Suns was solid without being too noteworthy. He, like most of his Phoenix teammates, were not immune to criticism as the franchise failed to deliver on the lofty expectations placed upon them in preseason. The former Sixth Man of the Year averaged 11 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and a steal in 27.8 minutes per game, having shot 37.8% from beyond the arc on nearly six attempts.
Despite revolutionizing the game with the back court of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, the Warriors actually lacked shooting depth beyond the storied duo this season. No other Golden State player averaged more than 1.3 three-point makes per game -- they had four players average more than two three-point makes in their 2021-22 championship season, and five hit that mark in 2022-23.
Gordon could certainly aid in that issue, one that only becomes further intensified if Thompson departs in free agency. The 16-year veteran has averaged 2.2 three-point makes in nine of his last 10 years, including a career-high 3.3 per game when he won Sixth Man of the Year with the Rockets in 2016-17.
Gordon, like most others with player options around the league, will have until June 29 to decide whether to opt in to his contract or opt out and become an unrestricted free agent.