"I want to be back" - Warriors' linchpin certain on future despite contract wait
Golden State Warriors' head coach Steve Kerr remains steadfast in his desire to remain with the franchise despite coming out of contract at season's end.
Kerr's future has been often been a discussion point given the Warriors' struggles for most of the season, though they have revived their campaign with seven wins over their last eight games.
Steve Kerr has maintained his desire to remain head coach of the Golden State Warriors well beyond this season
Kerr was absent for Golden State's dominant 129-107 over the Utah Jazz at Delta Center on Monday, having flown to Belgrade to attend the funeral of assistant coach Dejan Milojević who passed away on January 17.
While his off-court management and love of his players and those in the organization have never been in question, Kerr has come under question for some of his in-game coaching this season. Some of that has been deserved, but regardless his stature remains as one of the best coaches in the history of the game.
As a four-time championship-winning coach, Golden State will have to pay up to retain Kerr beyond this season. The value of quality head coaches has only risen after huge contracts for Monty Williams and Gregg Popovich during the offseason.
Kerr has always maintained his desire to remain with the Warriors long-term, something he reiterated to The Ringer's Logan Murdock recently despite some of the team's struggles this season.
"I want to be back. I’ve made that clear every time I’ve been asked about it. The only thing I won’t talk about is just any detail of contract stuff, but I’ve been very open. I want to come back. Joe (Lacob has) told me he wants me back, so I think I’ll be back."- Steve Kerr
Kerr is estimated to be making approximately $9.5 million this season, a number that may need to rise to $15 million or so from next season based on the recent deals handed to Popovich and Williams.
For now Kerr will be focused on trying to manoeuvre the Warriors out of a hole they dug themselves, with the franchise still aiming towards their eighth playoff appearance in his 10th season as head coach.