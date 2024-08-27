Warriors total absence from league poll underlines fundamental issue
What direction are the Golden State Warriors heading?
That's the question that again comes to mind after ESPN revealed the second-half of their annual coach, scout and executive poll on Monday. The league personnel were asked a series of questions ranging from the recent draft, to the league's best players now and in the future, and their predictions for the conference titles and NBA championship next season.
The Golden State Warriors failure to feature in ESPN's poll reiterates the franchise's desire for a two-timeline approach
After surrendering their first-round pick to the Portland Trail Blazers, there's no surprise that the Warriors weren't involved in responses to the draft questioning. However, it's more problematic that they failed to feature in any of the other responses either.
Superstar guard Stephen Curry didn't receive a vote for who the best player is right now, or which player will win MVP in 2024-25. Nor did any of Golden State's young players feature in a poll of who will be the best player in five years.
The Warriors didn't receive any votes on which team will win the Western Conference next season, with 14 of the 18 personnel selecting the Oklahoma City Thunder, while the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves were each selected twice.
The results don't say much for Golden State's present or future -- a line they've been trying to balance since the phrase 'two-timeline approach' emerged a few years ago. The Warriors aren't projected to be a top tier contender next season, yet their young talent isn't judged among the best in the league.
What you're left with is an average team right now -- one that as presently constructed will likely be involved in the Play-In Tournament again. They're neither trying to prioritize the remainder of Curry's prime, nor in rebuilding mode. They're actions in the offseason reflected that, having been willing to give up Moses Moody and a haul of future draft picks, but stopping short of surrendering Jonathan Kuminga or particularly Brandin Podziemski.
This is the fundamental issue with this reasonable but far from great Golden State roster. That's been reiterated by these poll results, with any significant Warriors success likely to come as a surprise to many.