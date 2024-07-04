Warriors add desperately needed shooting in 5-team trade for perimeter sniper
The Golden State Warriors have moved to fill the large void of three-point shooting on their roster, reportedly trading for former Philadelphia 76ers guard Buddy Hield in a deal on Tuesday.
After initial reports of the potential trade surfaced on Tuesday, the deal has reportedly been completed in what is a five-team trade that sends Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks and Hield and Kyle Anderson to the Warriors, according to the The Athletic's Anthony Slater.
The Golden State Warriors have traded for one of the league's best three-point shooters after the departure of Klay Thompson
Hield's new contract gives him a guaranteed two years and $18 million, while he has $3 million partially guaranteed on a third year and a player option on a non-guaranteed fourth year, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Hield joins the Warriors after splitting time with the Indiana Pacers and Philadelphia 76ers last season, having averaged a combined 12.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists on 38.6% three-point shooting.
It was the worst scoring season of Hield's eight-year career, providing the Warriors with the potential of a heavy discount upon the completion of a four-year, $94 million contract. His best year came in 2018-19 with the Sacramento Kings where Hield averaged 20.7 points per game, shot 42.7% from beyond the arc, and finished fourth in Most Improved Player voting.
The former sixth overall pick averaged 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals with the Pacers in 2022-23, having nailed 42.5% from three-point range on 8.5 attempts per game.
A career 40% three-point shooter, Hield has made the most threes (1,322) in the league over the past five seasons, just ahead of new teammate Stephen Curry (1,264). Say what you want about the remainder of Hield's game, but after losing Thompson to the Mavericks on Monday, Hield's acquisition is a nice pivot from the Warriors given their lack of three-point shooting beyond Curry.
The acquisitions of Hield and Anderson come after the signing of another former 76ers guard, De'Antony Melton, on a one-year, $12.8 million deal in free agency.