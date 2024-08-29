Warriors ambitious goal for Brandin Podziemski must strike important balance
Brandin Podziemski quickly became a valuable rotation player during his rookie year, but now the question lies at where the young Golden State Warriors guard can get to in his second season?
The 21-year-old is already an elite rebounder, led the entire league in charges drawn, and is seemingly a perfect fit for the Warriors offensive system. Yet with the label of All-Star potential held by him and team management, it's Podziemski's scoring that will have to take a significant leap to reach that level.
The Golden State Warriors ambitious goal for Brandin Podziemski must strike a balance between quantity and quality
Podziemski and Golden State know that it's the three-point shot that could prove the difference between high-end role player and legitimate star. Last year's 19th overall pick made 38.5% of his three-point attempts last season, but took only 3.2 in his 26.6 minutes per game.
In a recent interview with The Athletic's Anthony Slater published on Wednesday, Podziemski revealed the team's goal is for him to perhaps triple his three-point attempts following the departure of veteran sharpshooter Klay Thompson.
"They want me to take anywhere (from) eight to 10 per game. That’s what they told me. All different types: off dribble handoffs, off ball screens, catch-and-shoot," Podziemski told Slater.
That quantity immediately jumps off the page as an ambitious goal. 16 players in the league took eight or more threes per game last season, including Lauri Markkanen who had been at the center of Warriors trade rumors this offseason. Only five players took more than nine threes per game -- Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Thompson, Donovan Mitchell and LaMelo Ball.
Of the 16 players to average eight or more three-point attempts, only six shot better than Podziemski's 38.5% last season. Here's where the balance lies -- can the attempts rise while retaining a good percentage?
Golden State don't desperately need Podziemski to be getting up 8-10 threes per game. That may be the goal sure, but the additions of Buddy Hield and De'Anthony Melton, along with a return to the mean for Andrew Wiggins, means there's enough variety in trying to replace the outgoing Thompson without it all coming down to the second-year guard.
If Podziemski can drastically increase his three-point attempts while still shooting upwards of 36-37%, then that's a terrific outcome that will say plenty about his current output and future potential. But if he dips below 35% in striving to take the 8-10 threes the Warriors wish for him, it could prove an unnecessary detriment that will have to be quickly rectified.