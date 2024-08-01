Warriors atone for egregious draft mistake in latest bold and ill-advised mock trade
The Golden State Warriors decision to select James Wiseman as the second overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft continues to haunt them, having potentially missed their golden opportunity to extend a dynasty most now believe is on life support.
Wiseman was picked between two guards that would become All-Star's within their first three seasons. But while Anthony Edwards is cemented as the face of the Minnesota Timberwolves for what they hope will be the next 12-15 years, LaMelo Ball's future isn't so clear cut.
Could the Golden State Warriors atone for bypassing LaMelo Ball in the 2020 Draft by trading for the 22-year-old this offseason?
The Warriors had the opportunity to select Ball who ultimately fell into the Charlotte Hornets lap at pick three. Yet despite big numbers that led to a Rookie of the Year award, an All-Star appearance in 2022 and now a five-year, $203.9 million contract, Ball has been unable to lead the Hornets out of mediocrity, opening up suggestions that he could be gettable after a pair of injury-prone seasons.
Outlining '5 Trade Ideas to Blow Up the 2024-25 Season', Dan Favale of Bleacher Report has proposed that Golden State atone for their egregious draft mistake by trading for Ball in the below deal.
Golden State Warriors receive: LaMelo Ball
Charlotte Hornets receive: Andrew Wiggins, Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski, 2026 first-round pick, 2027 first-round swap, 2028 first-round pick, 2029 first-round swap, 2030 first-round pick (protected Nos. 21 to 30; turns into 2031 second-rounder if not conveyed)
While Favale claims that Ball "does a better job of straddling now and later for the Dubs than someone like Lauri Markkanen", and that "his passing and shot-making is more equipped to sustain an offense as the central option," this is a gigantic overpay for someone who's appeared in just 58 combined games over the past two seasons and holds a .446 winning percentage in his career.
The Markkanen-Ball debate is not particularly a close one. Sure, Ball may be a better central option but that's not what the Warriors need when they already have Stephen Curry. They need a complementary scorer which Markkanen could be in the front court, rather than a back court teammate who will take the ball out of the 2x MVP's hands -- not to mention the defensive issues of a Curry-Ball pairing.
Stating that Ball can better balance the present and future than Markkanen hints that the latter is nearing the end of his prime -- he's not. The Utah Jazz forward is 27 with what should be at least 5-6 years left as an excellent NBA player.
There's very clear basketball reasons as to why Golden State could deliver a big trade package to the Jazz for Markkanen, and why they absolutely shouldn't for Ball. The numbers may suggest the 6'7" guard is a better player, but that's debatable not to mention the contrasting fit specifically on the Warriors.
Given the respective contracts, there's an argument to be made that Golden State wouldn't give up Podziemski for Ball in a straight swap, let alone adding Moody, the required salary of Wiggins, three first-round picks and two additional first-round pick swaps. It may be a trade that gives the Warriors a so-called 'second star', but it's a deal that could legitimately make them worse.