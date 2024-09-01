Warriors fall below conference cellar-dwellers in troubling rankings
If there's ever need for further proof on what the Golden State Warriors biggest roster issue is, look no further than the top 100 rated players on the upcoming NBA 2K25.
As revealed over the past week, the Warriors only have two players inside the top 100. Stephen Curry is the seventh-highest rated player at a '95' overall, while Draymond Green's 83 rating ranked him 65th out of the top 100.
The Golden State Warriors have less players rated in the top 100 of NBA 2K25 than the rebuilding Portland Trail Blazers
Much has been made of Golden State's lack of top-end star power, having missed out in their trade pursuits of Paul George and Lauri Markkanen this offseason. But to put that into greater context, last season's cellar-dwellars in the Western Conference -- the Portland Trail Blazers -- managed more players inside the top 100 ratings.
Front court duo Deandre Ayton and Jerami Grant were both given an '82' overall, while exciting young guard Anfernee Simons was given an '81' despite being limited to just 46 games last season.
The Warriors were one of only two teams in the West to have less than three players inside 2K's top 100 players. The only other team was the rebuilding Jazz who had Markkanen come in 40th with an '86' rating.
The fact Golden State have less players than the lowly Trail Blazers reiterates the pressure that a number of people at the organization will face entering next season. The pressure on a 36-year-old Curry and 34-year-old Green to once again lead the franchise, and this time without the third member of the legendary trio in Klay Thompson.
The pressure on Andrew Wiggins to bounce-back into form, having declined from All-Star to outside the league's top 100 in the space of two years. The pressure on Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski to not only quickly elevate into the top 100, but to become top 50-60 players across the league. If that doesn't eventuate in a timely manner, best believe the pressure will only rise further on Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office to make a trade that brings in another star.
It will be interesting to see the comparative ratings for NBA 2K26 in 12 months time, but for now it's not great viewing for the Warriors particularly in contrast to a team like Portland who are again expected to bring up the rear of the conference.