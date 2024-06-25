Warriors' Brandin Podziemski rewarded for impressive rookie season with new deal
Brandin Podziemski was one of the shining lights from the Golden State Warriors season, playing himself into a significant role with the franchise that eventually earned him All-Rookie First Team honors.
The 21-year-old's impressive season has now paid even bigger dividends, with Podziemski signing his own signature shoe deal just 12 months after joining the Warriors with the 19th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.
Golden State Warriors' guard Brandin Podziemski has signed a multi-year signature shoe deal with Rigorer
Podziemski has signed with Rigorer, a rising Chinese brand looking to make its way alongside the more prominent NBA shoe brands. The company previously signed Los Angeles Lakers' guard Austin Reaves in March 2023, with his first shoes -- the AR1 -- released publicly in August last year.
The deal is a just reward for Podziemski who produced an incredible rookie season that exceeded all expectation. The 6'4" guard averaged 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 26.6 minutes per game, shooting 45.4% from the floor and 38.5% from three-point range.
Podziemski finished fifth in Rookie of the Year voting, having had the best net rating of any player in his draft class to have played in at least 15 games this season. He also ranked third among rookies in total rebounds, fourth in assists and eighth in scoring, while he led the entire NBA in charges drawn.
Not only does Podziemski present as a key piece to Golden State's long-term plans, but also their plans for next season, particularly given the uncertainty surrounding the futures of starting shooting guard Klay Thompson and veteran point guard Chris Paul. Podziemski replaced Thompson as the starting two-guard for a stint mid-season, and could push for a starting role again during training camp in October.
Amid trade speculation this offseason, General Manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. stated on Monday that "it would take a lot" for the Warriors to trade Podziemski or fellow young players Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and Trayce Jackson-Davis.