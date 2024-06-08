Warriors can find long-term Draymond Green replacement with local product in NBA Draft
The Golden State Warriors appear to have their long-term Draymond Green replacement in Jonathan Kuminga, but with the 21-year-old being the franchise's best young asset in an offseason that's expected to bring significant change, his future may not be completely setting stone.
Regardless of what happens with Kuminga, the Warriors could do worse than add another Green-type player -- a big man who has the potential to handle the ball and be a playmaker from the power-forward position.
The Golden State Warriors take a potential Draymond Green replacement with the 52nd pick in Yahoo Sports' latest mock draft
Green himself is one of the games great second-round picks, and the Warriors will do well to find even half the value they've got from him when they enter this months draft with the 52nd overall pick.
One player that may be on their radar is 6'6", 225 lbs forward Jonathan Mogbo, a 22-year-old described as a late bloomer who played with the San Francisco Dons this season. In Yahoo Sports' latest mock draft, analyst Krysten Peek has Golden State taking Mogbo late in the second-round.
Mogbo averaged 14.2 points, 10.1, rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals in 28.9 minutes per game this season, having demonstrated his strength around the rim by shooting 61.9% from the floor. However, it was the recent combine where he may have lifted his draft stocks, with ESPN insiders making note of an impressive scrimmage where he displayed similar offensive traits to that of Green.
"Mogbo didn't put up eye-popping stats -- 4 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists in 18 minutes -- but had impressive glimpses of playmaking and versatility not typically found among big men. "- ESPN NBA Insiders
This is not to say that Mogbo is Green reincarnated -- he projects as more of a scoring threat on the inside, while Green's defense is what makes him a true difference-maker and future Hall-of-Famer. There could be some similarities though, elements that may make Mogbo an intriguing prospect with the 52nd pick.
There is no guarantee he lasts to the Warriors pick though, with ESPN projecting Mogbo to go 40th overall to the Portland Trail Blazers, while Bleacher Report have him going 41st to the Philadelphia 76ers.