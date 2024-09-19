Warriors center could be out to break teammate's fresh record next season
The Golden State Warriors are in a period of transition. So often known for their three-point shooting over the past dozen years, the team will have to reinvent the wheel if they hope to recapture their former glory.
That's not just because one half of the splash brothers -- Klay Thompson -- departed for the Dallas Mavericks this offseason. It's also because of the players the Warriors brought in over recent years and the young talent now at their disposal.
Whether rightly or wrongly, Golden State have often been regarded as a jump-shooting team in the past. Recognising their need for a point of difference and to keep up with the rest of the league, the Warriors have found a jolt of athleticism in the form of their youth.
Trayce Jackson-Davis could break Jonathan Kuminga's Warriors record for most dunks in a season
In just his third NBA season and despite his role still being somewhat up-and-down, Jonathan Kuminga set a franchise record for most dunks in a single season since the start of the play-by-play era in 1997-98.
Kuminga's 138 dunks comfortably passed the previous Warriors record of 121 set by Javale McGee during the 2016-17 season. That ranked the 21-year-old 12th among all players, with Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo unsurprisingly leading the statistic with 251 slams during the regular season.
However, Kuminga's record may not last overly long, either by breaking it again himself or thanks to his teammate in Trayce Jackson-Davis. The 24-year-old narrowly missed out on passing McGee's record himself, finishing with 112 slams across 68 games in his rookie year which ranked 18th among all players.
To put that into context -- the next player with the most dunks who also played less than 1200 minutes was ironically a former Warrior in James Wiseman (81 slams). They were the only two players to play less than 1200 minutes but have more than 75 dunks.
Jackson-Davis averaged a dunk every 10.9 minutes last season. If he continues that rate, sees his playing time predictable expand to 24 minutes per game (up from 16.6), and plays 75 of the 82 games next season, he should be in line for around 165 dunks -- easily covering the record Kuminga set this season.
Kuminga will have plenty to say about that, with the strong possibility that he too breaks last season's mark. Clearly dunks aren't everything particularly in today's era of three-point shooting, but it does go to signify the changing nature of the Warriors and the style in which they're starting to play.