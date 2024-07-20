Warriors center flashes intriguing skillset in much-anticipated debut
Quinten Post's combination of size and shooting was always going to be intriguing for the Golden State Warriors, with that sentiment only enhanced in his much-anticipated Summer League debut on Friday night.
Having missed the first six Summer League games due to a leg injury, Post impressed under a minutes restriction as the Warriors reached the Semifinals in Las Vegas with a hard-fought 90-83 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Golden State Warriors continued their winning ways as Quinten Post showcased his qualities in his franchise debut
Coming off the bench behind starting big Roman Sorkin, the 52nd overall pick in last month's draft took advantage of a mismatch in transition to make his first shot in the paint during the opening period. He didn't take his first three-point attempt until late in the second-quarter, but it was nothing but butter off a dime from Golden State guard Pat Spencer.
Post nailed another three-pointer from a pick-and-pop with Ethan Thompson in the third-quarter, finishing the game with 10 points (4-of-7 shooting and 2-of-4 from three-point range), three rebounds, an assist and a steal in less than 15 minutes.
With all but one of their previous Summer League victories coming by double-digits, the Warriors found things more difficult against the winless Thunder. An OKC comeback effort tied the game at 80-80 with just over two minutes remaining, but Golden State steadied with some big plays down the stretch.
Recently signed two-way contracted wing Daeqwon Plowden had a massive chase-down block and putback dunk in the final minutes, finishing with 13 points, three rebounds and two assists on 4-of-11 shooting in just under 27 minutes.
It was Spencer who led the way though in his second-straight highly efficient performance, recording 17 points and seven assists on 8-of-10 shooting from the floor. Former top 10 pick Kevin Knox II continued his push for another NBA contract, making some big shots and securing some strong rebounds in the final period to finish with a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double and a game-high +15.
Golden State had another six players score in double figures (led by Spencer's 17) as they shot 45.6% from the floor compared to OKC's 38%. The Warriors also recorded five more offensive rebounds and two more steals than their opposition, securing their birth through to the Semifinals despite some nervous moments late in the piece.