Warriors clarify all options are on the table amid uncertain future for veteran guard
The Golden State Warriors have clarified their position on a number of key players, including former All-Stars Chris Paul and Klay Thompson whose futures are set to be determined in the coming fortnight.
Paul has a $30 million non-guaranteed contract, leaving the Warriors with the opportunity to retain the 39-year-old, waive him and save a significant amount on their payroll, or orchestrate a trade in search of an upgrade.
Golden State Warriors General Manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. maintains that "all are options are still on the table" in regard to Chris Paul's future
Talking to reporters on Monday, Golden State General Manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. stated that all options remain open, including the possibility of retaining Paul after the franchise traded for him 12 months ago.
"We're looking through everything. I think all options are still on the table in terms of keeping Chris, obviously there's a scenario where he gets waived. Those conversations, kind of talking it through with him and his camp, we'll keep that to ourselves."- Mike Dunleavy Jr.
The chances of the Warriors retaining Paul still appear incredibly slim, with the likelihood that they'll orchestrate a trade or waive the 12-time All-Star. NBA Insider Marc Stein reported on Sunday that Golden State "have continued to explore their trade options with Paul's trade-friendly contract", while The Athletic's Anthony Slater also reported on the weekend that the franchise is searching for "larger-scale upgrades."
Dunleavy appeared less willing to openly discuss Thompson's future, with the impending free agent having garnered plenty of speculation in recent weeks. The Warrior GM reiterated the franchise's wish to retain the veteran sharpshooter, but failed to clarify whether there was an offer on the table for Thompson.
Slater also reported on Saturday that there is "nothing currently on the table" and that "talks are essentially frozen." Thompson is expected to hit free agency where there could be a number of suitors interested in adding one of the league's premier three-point shooters.
Dunleavy also suggested that "it would take a lot" for the Warriors to move on from young players Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis amid speculation that the franchise is on the precipice of a significant trade in the coming weeks.