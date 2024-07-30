Golden State Warriors clear leaders in NBA's biggest offseason trend
After years of spending big on trying to put out the best and most competitive roster possible, the Golden State Warriors have been a clear leader in pulling back thanks to the new CBA rules.
Over the past seven seasons, the Warriors have led the NBA in total payroll on three occasions, and have also been second on three occasions. The only time they haven't been in the top two was in 2019-20, having made clear cost-cutting moves after it became apparent their season was doomed from the very start.
The Golden State Warriors are an obvious example of the impact the new luxury tax aprons are having on team spending
Following four-straight years of being in the top two in spending, Golden State have adjusted to the punitive measures now placed on teams above the first and second tax aprons. Having seen Klay Thompson and Chris Paul depart the franchise in free agency, the Warriors have hard-capped themselves at the first apron and will subsequently be outside the top 10 in payroll for the first time in five years.
In ESPN's offseason survey published on Monday, 'teams navigating the new luxury tax aprons' was ranked as the biggest offseason trend in a poll of 18 coaches, scouts and executives across the league. In fact, that 'trend' received two-thirds of the total votes, with a Western Conference executive telling ESPN that "the league has gone away from free spending."
The new apron rules were undoubtedly put in place to hinder the free spending nature of Golden State owner Joe Lacob, along with L.A. Clippers owner Steve Ballmer. It's important to note that the Warriors were willing to continue to spend big given their pursuit of Paul George prior to free agency, with reports they were happy to give the 9x All-Star a max contract extension.
However, given the Clippers own aims to reduce their spending, they were unwilling to take back the salary required to complete a trade between the two parties, leaving George to opt out, become an unrestricted free agent and sign with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Following that failed attempt for George, Golden State have clearly moved to navigate themselves below the first and second apron. As an Eastern Conference executive put it to ESPN, "once you hit a certain threshold, it's impossible to improve your team, and you're stuck,"
The Warriors didn't want to be stuck. They used their new-found flexibility to go out and sign valuable role players De'Anthony Melton, Kyle Anderson and Buddy Hield to mid-tier contracts, and while they've now got no maneuverability left in free agency, they do have the freedom to explore a range of trades that those above the aprons cannot.
It will now be interesting to see how the rules impact the remainder of the Warriors offseason, specifically when it comes to contract negotiations with 2021 lottery picks Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody who are both extension eligible.