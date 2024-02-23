Warriors continue to unlock dynamic, game-changing duo in win over Lakers
Klay Thompson's second game off the bench didn't quite reach the heights of his first, with the Golden State Warriors' veteran limited to just three points against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night.
After a season-high 35 points against in Utah before the All-Star break, Thompson cooled down in finishing just 1-of-9 shooting in his team's 128-110 victory. Such poor shooting performances have often correlated as nothing but a bad game for the 34-year-old this season, yet Thursday's game saw Thompson contribute despite his non-existent scoring output.
The Golden State Warriors continue to unlock a dynamic, game-changing bench duo they should lean into more over the second half of the season
Thompson provided some solid defense (including a snatch steal on Anthony Davis in the first-half) and added four rebounds, but it was his passing that proved a highlight on the night. The five-time All-Star's five assists were tied nearly entirely to the presence of Trayce Jackson-Davis who saw an uptick in his minutes off the bench.
Four of Thompson's five dimes came with Jackson-Davis finishing at the rim, including two during a five-minute stretch to start the second-quarter where the rookie big man had 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting.
Thompson was able to take advantage of his shooting threat to find Jackson-Davis on the roll repeatedly, with the second-round pick recording 17 points, five rebounds and two blocks in less than 15 minutes on his birthday.
This isn't a new phenomenon. The Thompson-Jackson-Davis chemistry has been on display at different points this season, though less so recently with the 24-year-old's minutes having dwindled since Draymond Green's return.
Entering Thursday's game, Thompson had assisted on 15 of Jackson-Davis' baskets this season -- the equal-most on the team tied with Stephen Curry. Thompson has never been known for his passing throughout his decorated career, yet he appears eager to feed his young teammate in a way scarcely seen before.
According to Kron4 News' Jason Dumas, Thompson had told Jackson-Davis, “I’m either going to get an open shot or get you an open dunk", referring to Golden State's patented pin-down action.
With Thompson's move to the bench and the apparent end of Dario Saric's minutes at center, the duo should get ample opportunity to continue thriving over the second half of the season. Thompson and Jackson-Davis should be playing at least 12-15 minutes together moving forward, providing a combination that should only get better upon Chris Paul's imminent return from injury.