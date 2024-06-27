Warriors could pair brothers together with 52nd overall pick in NBA Draft
The Golden State Warriors were inactive during the first night of the NBA Draft, but will enter late in the second-round on Thursday after acquiring the 52nd overall pick at February's trade deadline.
Amid an uncertain 2024 draft class, the Warriors will be looking to identify a diamond in the rough as they did with selecting Trayce Jackson-Davis with the 57th overall pick a year ago.
The Golden State Warriors could add Cam Spencer with the 52nd overall pick, potentially pairing him with brother Pat at the franchise next season
One possible option with the 52nd pick could be Cam Spencer, a 6'4" guard out of the University of Connecticut. The 24-year-old has completed five seasons of college basketball, capping it off by winning the NCAA championship this season where he averaged 33 minutes per game.
Analyst Kysten Peek has Golden State taking Spencer in Yahoo Sports' last mock draft, labelling him as "an ultra competitor who can eventually be that glue guy on a team." He was a sniper throughout his college career, having shot above a scorching 43.4% in four of his five seasons.
Spencer averaged 14.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals with UConn this season, having shot 48.4% from the floor and 44% from three-point range. The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor has compared him to Milwaukee Bucks' Pat Connaughton, acknowledging his three-point shooting while suggesting Spencer's lack of size for a wing could be a concern.
Cam is the younger brother of Pat Spencer who signed a two-way contract with Golden State in February. The 27-year-old appeared in six games this season, averaging 4.3 minutes that came solely in garbage time.
Drafting Cam could pair the brothers together if the Warriors are motivated to bring Pat back on another two-way contract next season. The younger Spencer could also find himself on a two-way deal too, though Golden State might view his shooting skillset and college experience as a combination that may lend itself to playing opportunity in his rookie season.
There's no guarantee that Spencer even reaches the Warriors selection, with O'Connor predicting he lands with the Orlando Magic at 47th overall, while ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo have him one spot ahead at 46 to the LA Clippers.