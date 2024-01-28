Warriors deal former All-Star, exciting rookie in blockbuster five-player mock trade
The Golden State Warriors and Atlanta Hawks are expected to be two of the more active teams before the February 8 trade deadline, with both teams having struggled through the first half of the season.
A multitude of players from both teams could be obtainable, particularly on the Hawks side with Trae Young and Jalen Johnson the only untouchables according to a report from NBA Insider Marc Stein.
Could the respective issues of the Golden State Warriors and Atlanta Hawks lead to a blockbuster multi-player trade between the two franchises?
In a recent article looking at the top trade targets ahead of the deadline, Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley has proposed a five-player trade between Golden State and Atlanta that would shake up both teams.
Within the deal, the Warriors give up 2022 All-Star Andrew Wiggins and impressive rookie Brandin Podziemski, along with future draft assets, for the Hawks' trio of Bogdan Bogdanovic, Saddiq Bey and A.J. Griffin.
"The Warriors have to find some non-Stephen Curry offense, and this deal would deliver a pair of double-digit scorers in Bogdanović and Bey. Bogdanović has the skills and smarts needed to integrate himself into their offensive system, and Bey could carve his niche as a play-finisher."- Zach Buckley
While Bogdanovic and Bey would provide an offensive boost, the notion of that being what Golden State needs is an outdated one from earlier in the season. Even with Chris Paul out and Curry being a little below his absolute best, the Warriors' offense has been excellent over recent times.
Thanks in large fact to the emergence of Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State ranks fourth in offense over the past 10 games. In that same period, they easily rank last in defensive rating. This is no longer about their ability to make shots, but their ability to get stops.
The value of the trade is questionable, with both Bogdanovic and Bey likely to be bench players albeit productive ones. It's a further suggestion that Wiggins' contract will be hard to get out from, but giving up Podziemski and picks in order to do it feels ugly.
Most importantly though, this deal does nothing to address the Warriors' biggest need. It might actually make them worse defensively, as difficult as that may be given how porous they've been on that side of the ball.