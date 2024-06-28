Warriors decision on veteran guard only draws more trade speculation
The Golden State Warriors have made a decision on Chris Paul's contract, not that it will provide any more clarity on the future of the veteran guard for a couple more days.
Paul and the Warriors have mutually agreed to push back the date of his contract guarantee to Sunday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. There was a thought the date would pushed further back into July, but this at least this gives Golden State another 48 hours to explore a trade.
The decision to push back Chris Paul's guarantee date has only driven more speculation on the Golden State Warriors trade plans
What we do know is that the Warriors will either orchestrate a trade involving the 12x All-Star, or will waive him and save significantly on their payroll for next season. But the decision to push the guarantee back only two more days -- is that because the franchise is close to agreeing upon a trade, or because that's only what Paul would concede.
Both options are possible. If Paul ultimately does get waived, he may want to know before the start of free agency which gives him more options before cap space and roster spots are absorbed by other players. However, it should be noted that the 39-year-old has a desire to be with family in Los Angeles, per Marc Stein, meaning the Lakers and Clippers would be significant favorites to sign him.
Speaking of the Clippers, Stein has also reported that Golden State have "prioritized the trade pursuit of the LA Clippers' Paul George above all other business." Most interesting is the fact George has to decide on his player option by Saturday -- a decision that could tell us everything.
The Warriors and Clippers still couldn't orchestrate a trade until into July and the new cap year, but they could agree to a deal in principle. Golden State already have a trade in place that can't be officially made till next month, having reacquired the 52nd pick from the Portland Trail Blazers to secure the draft rights to Quinten Post.
While the George situation appears the most likely scenario in play, the Warriors must have a contingency plan in place if it falls over. They can't afford to waive Paul's contract, have Klay Thompson leave in free agency, and expect to come back with a playoff team next season. That wouldn't be prioritizing Stephen Curry in any way, which it seems they're doing with the aggressive pursuit of George.