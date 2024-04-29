Golden State Warriors deemed 'no shot' at landing All-Star forward via trade
In a talent-laden Western Conference with up-and-coming stars, the Golden State Warriors desperately need to find a co-star for franchise legend Stephen Curry as he enters the twighlight of his career.
Perhaps Jonathan Kuminga can become that after his impressive third-season, but relying on the 21-year-old is far too risky a prospect if the Warriors are trying to maximize the remainder of Curry's prime.
The Golden State Warriors have been deemed as having 'no shot' of landing All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen from the Utah Jazz
Golden State are likely to explore the trade market to try and land a star, with Bleacher Report's Dan Favale recently listing Lauri Markkanen as their top (and presumably somewhat realistic) target this offseason.
The Utah Jazz forward has been linked to the Warriors previously, largely because his offensive skillset presents as an obvious fit in a system that needs star power and greater three-point shooting in the frontcourt.
Markkanen's team-friendly $18 million contract for next season also makes a deal plausible should the Jazz be willing to have conversations, but according to The J Notes' Chad Porto, Golden State has 'no shot' at landing the 2023 All-Star.
"To prevent a full rebuild, the Warriors would have to cash in every asset they have on Markkanen and frankly, it's not going to be enough...It's safe to say that there's no way the Warriors can make a trade for an All-Star like Markkanen while retaining enough for their team to continue competing."- Chad Porto
Porto suggests a deal featuring all four of the Warriors' young players -- Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis -- along with numerous first-round picks may interest the Jazz depending on how they view those pieces.
Perhaps Porto's right that Golden State have no shot at Markkanen because that's a package they simply wouldn't give up for Markkanen. The franchise may have a hard time giving up Kuminga for the 26-year-old, let alone relinquishing other young assets as well.
That's the sort of deal the Warriors would save for a top echelon, superstar level talent who may arguably surpass Curry as the best player on the team. As good as Markkanen is, and as good a fit as he would be in the Bay, he's not quite the player to go absolutely all chips in on.