Golden State Warriors downfall signified in five-year schedule first
For the first time in five years and for just the second time since their drought-breaking championship in 2015, the Golden State Warriors will not be part of the NBA's opening night slate on October 22.
The only time in the last nine years where that wasn't the case was 2019-20 where the Warriors didn't make their season debut until the third night of action in a blowout loss to the L.A Clippers.
The Golden State Warriors inability to make the playoffs in 2024 almost assuredly led to their absence from the NBA's opening night schedule
After NBA insider Marc Stein initially reported rumblings of the Minnesota Timberwolves presence on the opening night schedule, The Athletic's Shams Charania has now reported that Anthony Edwards and company will visit Los Angeles to take on the Lakers. The NBA champion Boston Celtics will celebrate ring night against the New York Knicks in the league's season opener.
While Stephen Curry remains one of basketball's greatest entertainers -- as showcased in the final two games of Team USA's successful Olympic campaign -- it's no real surprise that the Warriors have lost their spot on the opening night stage.
Golden State finished 10th in the Western Conference last season and failed to make the playoffs, with no guarantees of avenging that in 2024-25 after being unable to land a co-star for Curry this offseason.
The Lakers standing on the opening night schedule has caused some controversy, having won out over prominent West contenders in the Denver Nuggets, Oklahoma City Thunder and NBA Finalist Dallas Mavericks.
The Warriors have at least retained their place on the Christmas Day slate, with Charania reporting last week that LeBron James and the Lakers will visit Chase Center in another tantalizing clash between two of the league's greatest ever superstars.
Charania also reported on Monday that franchise legend Klay Thompson will return to Chase Center on November 12 to face his former team for the first time since departing for the Dallas Mavericks in free agency.
That matchup is also set to double as an NBA Cup game, with the full schedule for the In-Season Tournament set to be released on Tuesday.