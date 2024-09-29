Warriors again draw major criticism following NBA's latest blockbuster trade
"It's just hard to do deals" -- they were the words of Golden State Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. in June just prior to the NBA Draft.
Maybe that quote should add the words "for some" at the end because trades are clearly not proving difficult for the New York Knicks. Friday's reported deal sending Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Karl-Anthony Towns was just the latest in a trio of huge moves the Knicks have made in the past nine months.
New York pulled off a massive trade for OG Anunoby during the middle of last season, then went even more nuclear with sending a boatload of future first-round picks to the Brooklyn Nets for Mikal Bridges in July.
The Warriors continue to draw criticism whenever a notable trade occurs
With the additions of Anunoby, Bridges and now Towns, the Knicks have completely revamped their roster. Almost everyone would suggest it's for the better, with New York now appearing the clear challenger to the Boston Celtics for the Eastern Conference championship this season.
But for every deal the Knicks (or another team) make as if their simply pushing buttons on NBA 2K, the frustation of Warrior fans grows when it comes to their team's own lack of activity. It's not as if Golden State aren't linked to big-name, All-Star level players, yet when push comes to shove it's obvious they're not willing to take the risk required to actually complete a trade.
Dunleavy stated earlier this week that there's a "fine line between impatience and undisciplined." While that's true and there's almost always viable reasons not to complete a trade, Golden State fans are growing tired of their team's inability to stay within the line Dunleavy is talking about and thus complete a deal.
The Warriors have traded for two All-Stars in the past five years -- a 1x All-Star in D'Angelo Russell who was shipped off after 33 games with the franchise, and a 38-year-old Chris Paul who was waived following his lone year in the Bay. Needless to say, neither player was ever going to be an All-Star for the Warriors.
In terms of Towns specifically, the finances were going to be difficult for the Warriors even if they did have interest. The former first overall pick makes $49.2 million this season, with that number difficult to reach while offseason additions like De'Anthony Melton, Kyle Anderson and Buddy Hield are not trade eligible.
It also appeared difficult for the Knicks too though, yet they were able to work a way around it by getting the Charlotte Hornets involved as a third team to complete the trade. Could Golden State have tried to do something similar when they were going after Paul George prior to free agency?
Friday's shock trade is another example of others around the league being at odds with the Warriors idea that deals are difficult to complete. Now the question is whether Golden State can adjust that perspective and actually do something before they waste too much of whatever prime Stephen Curry has left.