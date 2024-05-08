Warriors' forward Draymond Green proven correct on controversial NBA decision
Golden State Warriors' veteran Draymond Green knows his way around a suspension or two, so it's only appropriate that the 34-year-old was proven correct in his thoughts on Jamal Murray's on-court indiscretion on Monday.
Murray let his frustration boil over during the Denver Nuggets' shocking blowout defeat at home to the Minnesota Timberwolves, tossing a towel and heat pad from the bench onto the court and towards an official during the Game 2 loss.
Golden State Warriors' forward Draymond Green was critical of those calling for a suspension for Jamal Murray after his Game 2 incident
Many believed the misconduct was worthy of a suspension, which could have proven the last straw for the Nuggets who now head to Minnesota in serious trouble down 2-0 despite the Timberwolves' absence of Rudy Gobert on Monday.
In a new podcast episode on Tuesday, Green was frustrated with the push of fans and the media to immediately start calling for a suspension on the 27-year-old Canadian.
"It’s crazy how people just automatically start calling for suspensions these days. I just don’t really understand that."- Draymond Green
Despite the belief that a suspension was forthcoming, the NBA announced a $100,000 fine for Murray on Tuesday, meaning he'll be eligible to play in what is essentially a must-win game for Denver on Thursday.
Murray was not punished at the time, with the officials having missed the towel and heat pad throw as live play continued late in the second-quarter. Crew chief Marc Davis said a technical foul would have been warranted had it been seen, but not an ejection without the determination of them being thrown deliberately at an official.
Green may be one of the most well-versed people to speak about suspensions given his history. The four-time NBA champion has been suspended for six different incidents throughout his career, including two this season which started with his headlock on Gobert in a game during November.
Green then missed 16 games for his hit on Jusuf Nurkic in a game against the Phoenix Suns on December 12, which has since seen a war of words between the former Defensive Player of the Year and the Bosnian big man.
Murray will look to respond from a disastrous Game 2 outing that saw him finish with just eight points on a measly 3-of-18 shooting. The Nuggets are looking to become just the sixth team in NBA history to come back from an 0-2 deficit when heading on the road for Games 3 and 4.