Warriors' Draymond Green offers strange response to teammate's unexpected actions
Klay Thompson sent social media into a stir on Friday with his own activity on Instagram, not that it appears overly concerning to long-time Golden State Warriors teammate Draymond Green.
Thompson unfollowed the Warriors and deleted much of his team-related content, leading to speculation that the five-time All-Star is set to depart the franchise in free agency next month.
Golden State Warriors' forward Draymond Green has laughed off Klay Thompson's social media activity, seemingly viewing it as a non-event
Debate has raged on how much weight should be put into Thompson's actions -- is it a harmless tactic with little bearing on what actually happens in free agency, or is it a meaningful hint towards what's about to happen next?
Green mentioned it briefly on the latest episode of his podcast, appearing to play down the situation after going through his own free agency process at the same time last year.
"I think that's comical. I know you all would be wanting like somebody's feelings to be hurt or something. It ain't that. It ain't ever going to be that. That's hilarious."- Draymond Green
The issue here is that Thompson's activity is far from comical. What's hilarious about a franchise legend deleting posts about one of the most memorable moments in his life? The 2022 championship is one of his and the team's greatest achievements, made all the more remarkable by the injuries issues Thompson had faced in the previous years. It's actually incredibly disappointing and concerning that he feels he needs to delete images from those moments, regardless of what happens in free agency.
However, Green's response is more based on the reaction of others -- that he finds it hilarious how much people are buying in to it as a genuine indication of Thompson's free agency. Regardless, Green's inability to address it in any meaningful manner may also speak volumes, with his somewhat strange response a clear suggestion that he simply didn't want to talk about it.
The reality is the answer probably lies somewhere between either end of the spectrum. It shouldn't be viewed as absolutely nothing, but nor should it be seen as definitive evidence that Thompson is leaving. Only he will know the reasons behind what is going on.