Warriors duo each post huge double-double in another dominant Summer League showing
In what's expected to be their final Summer League outing, Golden State Warriors duo Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis again impressed to lead their team to another victory in Las Vegas.
Podziemski and Jackson-Davis each recorded a big double-double, helping the Warriors to their fifth-straight Summer League victory with a 92-82 win over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday night.
Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis closed their Summer League campaigns in dominant fashion against the Chicago Bulls
After recording 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday, Podziemski stuffed the box score even more with 21 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists just 24 hours later.
The 21-year-old shot an efficient 8-of-14 from the floor and 4-of-8 from three-point range, with a major highlight coming at the end of the first half where Podziemski beat the buzzer with a crafty reverse layup.
Podziemski's seven turnovers were the only negative from his performance, but that was far outweighed by his shooting, finishing at the rim, rebounding and playmaking for teammates across 35 minutes.
Not to be outdone, Jackson-Davis also had the best of his three Summer League games to date, recording 17 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in 30 minutes. The 24-year-old got to the free-throw line on 13 occasions, while four of his 10 boards came on the offensive end.
Impressive 6'6" forward Daeqwon Plowden backed up his team-high 19 points on Saturday with 14 points against the Bulls, having shot 4-of-10 from the floor and 2-of-4 from three-point range. Kevin Knox II continued to push his case for another NBA opportunity, with the former ninth overall pick finishing with 16 points and six rebounds in 21 minutes off the bench.
No. 11 overall pick Matas Buzelis had a game-high 28 points for Chicago along with five rebounds and two steals, but they were kept to 38% from the floor and 25.1% from beyond the arc as Golden State continued their defensive excellence.
Despite the possibility of a Summer League championship, both Podziemski and Jackson-Davis are likely to sit out the remaining games (though that hasn't been confirmed). The Warriors will next face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday at 7PM PT.