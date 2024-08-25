Golden State Warriors epic disaster took ironic twist in free agency
When it comes to disastrous decisions the Golden State Warriors have made, at least in recent history, few come close to the franchise's choice to select James Wiseman with the second overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
Hoping to develop another All-Star that could lead a new generation and extend their dynasty, Wiseman was anything but for the Warriors before he was traded in February last year after just 60 games with the franchise.
The Golden State Warriors decision to draft James Wiseman in the 2020 NBA Draft has taken an ironic twist this offseason
Much has been made of what Golden State could or should have done with the second pick instead, including on the latest episode of The Hoop Collective where ESPN's Tim Bontemps didn't hold back in his review of the selection.
..."They draft James Wiseman, that obviously was a disaster. There was talk at the time about them considering Tyrese Haliburton with this pick", Bontemps said. "Certainly should have done that, should have gone in basically any direction but James Wiseman, who has been a bust of pretty epic proportions."
While Wiseman has career averages of 9.1 points and 5.6 rebounds, Haliburton has already developed into a 2x All-Star, All-NBA Third Team selection, an Olympic Gold Medalist, and the franchise player on an Indiana Pacers team who reached the Eastern Conference Finals last season.
There's doubts about whether Haliburton was a realistic option for the Warriors given he wasn't ultimately taken till the 12th pick, but the Warriors unquestionably liked the 6'5" guard as they've acknowledged in the years since.
The whole debacle has now taken an ironic twist this offseason. After Golden State arguably had a choice between Wiseman and Haliburton at the draft, the two will now team up together from next season.
Following just over a year with the Detroit Pistons, Wiseman signed a two-year, $4.8 million contract (second-year team option) with the Pacers in free agency. If Haliburton can help his fellow 2020 lottery pick develop and shake the 'bust' tag, that will only add insult to injury for Golden State.
At least the Warriors can say they've still got something from that draft decision, having moved Wiseman in exchange for Gary Payton II who remains on the roster entering next season.