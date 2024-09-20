Warriors still expected to make predictable decision on exciting rookie
With 14 players on the main roster, the financial inability to sign a 15th, and three players already on two-way contracts, many have been left wondering what the Golden State Warriors plan to do with 52nd overall pick Quentin Post.
While Post isn't expected to have a huge impact in his rookie season, there is still plenty of excitement surrounding the seven-foot big man given his blend of size and shooting is completely unique compared to the rest of the roster.
That excitement appeared justified in Post's brief Summer League stint, having recovered from injury to play in the final two games where he averaged 10.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in a restricted 14.7 minutes per game.
Quentin Post is still expected to be on a two-way deal with the Warriors
Given Post had an introductory press conference with the team, it's long been presumed he'd be with the Warriors next season rather than be a draft-and-stash type player which can often be the case with late second-round picks.
With Golden State unable to sign a 15th player, it's also been presumed that Post would occupy a two-way contract, yet surprising that there's been no confirmation with just over a week until the starting of training camp.
Anthony Slater of The Athletic did help to allay any fears on Thursday though, reporting that "Post is expected to be on a two-way contract to open the upcoming season." However, which player makes way for the 24-year-old remains to be seen.
Pat Spencer closed last season with the Warriors on a two-way contract, while Reece Beekman was immediately signed after going undrafted in June's NBA Draft. Then there's Daeqwon Plowden who impressed everyone in Summer League with his combination of shooting and athleticism, leading to Golden State also giving the 26-year-old a two-way deal.
Beekman may be the most likely of the trio to face the axe, having made only two appearances at the California Classic before missing the remainder of Summer League through injury. In the meantime Spencer was impressing over the final few games in Vegas, with the 28-year-old showcasing his point guard skills which could be of benefit to a Warrior roster that currently lacks depth at that position.
Fans can remain excited that Post will be on the team, albeit on a two-way contract. The Dutch center played five years of college basketball, shooting 43.1% from three-point range last season while averaging 17.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.7 blocks per game.