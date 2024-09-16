Exciting Warriors forward should be completely off limits in trade for 6x All-Star
Jimmy Butler has resurfaced as a possible trade target for the Golden State Warriors, with Sam Amick of The Athletic confirming the franchise's interest in the 6x All-Star during an appearance on The TK Show earlier this week.
There's a couple of issues standing in the way of a potential deal though, namely Butler's contract situation where the Warriors would have to match the $48.8 million salary he'll make next season. There's also the value side of the equation and what the Heat could foreseeably expect for their franchise star should he become available in the coming months.
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga should be off limits in any potential trade for Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler
In the wake of Amick's comments, Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report proposed a deal that would see Golden State give up Jonathan Kuminga, Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney, Gary Payton II, first-round picks in 2025 and 2027, and a 2028 first-round pick swap in exchange for Butler and Josh Richardson.
That's quite the haul for someone who is 34-years-old, hasn't played over 65 games in any of the past seven seasons, and who has the ability to become an unrestricted free agent and walk for nothing next offseason.
It's simply too much and would be a sign of desperation from the Warriors who are looking for a second star to pair with Stephen Curry. Butler is good enough to be that player, but it's not worth giving up Kuminga and picks in the process.
Veteran forward Draymond Green didn't want to give up Kuminga in any trade for LeBron James, so why would it be different with Butler? Perhaps the young forward's own contract situation may complicate matters, yet there's still time for the 21-year-old and Golden State to come to an extension agreement before the October 21 deadline.
It's more financially viable to have only one of Butler or Kuminga on the roster, but who would you rather give a long-term extension too? The fourth-year player who has taken giant strides in the last 12 months, or the veteran who has an injury history and took a step backwards in scoring and efficiency last season?
Having both could also prove a slightly clunky on-court fit, though a Butler-Kuminga-Green front court could still be viable and be particularly menacing on the defensive end.
Four players should be off-limits in any trade discussions for Butler -- Curry, Kuminga, Green and Brandin Podziemski. The Warriors still have enough in the way of picks that should satisfy the Heat, and the salary-matching resources to make that work too.
But Butler's combination of age, injury history and on-court fit concerns (the lack of three-point shooting) should be reflected in a trade offer that isn't absolutely 'all in' like some fans may wish it to be.