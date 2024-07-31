Blue Man Hoop
Warriors forward fouls out as Brazil all but eliminated from Paris Olympics

By Peter O'Keefe

Basketball - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 4
Basketball - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 4 / Gregory Shamus/GettyImages
Brazil have all but been eliminated from the 2024 Paris Olympics, with Golden State Warriors forward Gui Santos playing a team-high 29 minutes in the 86-73 defeat to reigning World Champions Germany on Tuesday.

The Brazilians started slowly with just 10 points in the opening period, yet responded with a 30-18 second-quarter that saw the game tied at 40 by half-time. But Dennis Schroder led the Germans with 20 points, six assists and four steals as they ran away with a comfortable victory in the second-half.

Golden State Warriors forward Gui Santos fouled out in 29 minutes during Brazil's second Olympic group game against Germany

After a nine-point, two-rebound, three-assist, four-steal game in 24 minutes against France in the opening group game on Saturday, Santos played another 29 minutes off the Brazilian bench in the 13-point loss.

Santos had eight points, five rebounds, an assists and a block while shooting 3-of-9 from the floor and 2-of-4 from three-point range, but the 22-year-old fouled out with three minutes left in the ball game.

For the second-straight game Brazil were kept to less than 41% shooting from the floor, with the loss all but eliminating them from Olympic competition ahead of their final group game against Japan on Friday.

Japan suffered a heart-breaking 94-90 overtime loss to the Hosts on Tuesday, having led by four with 10 seconds left in regulation before giving up a four-point play. Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura had 24 points on 10-of-16 shooting, while NBA Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama had 18 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks in his 31 minutes.

Back-to-back wins now promises Germany and France a spot through to the quarter-finals, while the winner of Japan and Brazil would have to win by a significant amount, and hope other results go their way, to be one of the two best third-placed teams to advance.

Stephen Curry and Team USA can earn their passage through to the quarter-finals with a victory in their second group game against South Sudan starting at 12PM PT on Wednesday.

