Warriors forward fouls out as Brazil all but eliminated from Paris Olympics
Brazil have all but been eliminated from the 2024 Paris Olympics, with Golden State Warriors forward Gui Santos playing a team-high 29 minutes in the 86-73 defeat to reigning World Champions Germany on Tuesday.
The Brazilians started slowly with just 10 points in the opening period, yet responded with a 30-18 second-quarter that saw the game tied at 40 by half-time. But Dennis Schroder led the Germans with 20 points, six assists and four steals as they ran away with a comfortable victory in the second-half.
Golden State Warriors forward Gui Santos fouled out in 29 minutes during Brazil's second Olympic group game against Germany
After a nine-point, two-rebound, three-assist, four-steal game in 24 minutes against France in the opening group game on Saturday, Santos played another 29 minutes off the Brazilian bench in the 13-point loss.
Santos had eight points, five rebounds, an assists and a block while shooting 3-of-9 from the floor and 2-of-4 from three-point range, but the 22-year-old fouled out with three minutes left in the ball game.
For the second-straight game Brazil were kept to less than 41% shooting from the floor, with the loss all but eliminating them from Olympic competition ahead of their final group game against Japan on Friday.
Japan suffered a heart-breaking 94-90 overtime loss to the Hosts on Tuesday, having led by four with 10 seconds left in regulation before giving up a four-point play. Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura had 24 points on 10-of-16 shooting, while NBA Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama had 18 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks in his 31 minutes.
Back-to-back wins now promises Germany and France a spot through to the quarter-finals, while the winner of Japan and Brazil would have to win by a significant amount, and hope other results go their way, to be one of the two best third-placed teams to advance.
Stephen Curry and Team USA can earn their passage through to the quarter-finals with a victory in their second group game against South Sudan starting at 12PM PT on Wednesday.