Warriors' forward Jonathan Kuminga sets clear expectation after recent breakout
Jonathan Kuminga's rise to stardom has helped turn the tables on his team's season, with the Golden State Warriors having won seven of their past nine games on the back of the young forward's emergence.
In what started out as some positive individual signs amid a torrid Warrior stretch, Kuminga has built a lengthy sample size of production that's started to convert into wins as Golden State battles back into the playoff picture.
The expectations for Jonathan Kuminga are now clear after the third-year forward's ascension to the Golden State Warriors' second scoring option
Kuminga has averaged 22.2 points in his last 15 games, having shot an efficient 57.2% from the floor and 44.1% from three-point range. The 21-year-old has also added 6.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and nearly a steal per game in that stretch, while also being a +56 in his 487 minutes on the floor.
This is no longer a fluke, but rather a young player coming into his own, looking much more comfortable, and yielding the results of far greater trust from his coaches and teammates. It was just over a month ago that Kuminga's playing time was still violently fluctuating, only for him to now be a guaranteed starter who plays 30+ minutes per game.
With the rise comes adjusted expectations. When Kuminga started a string of double-digit scoring performances in early December, it became notable when he reached five, six, then 10 games in a row with 10+ points. Now the streak has extended to 32...and no one really cares because it's now the norm.
After Monday night's win over the Utah Jazz, teammate Draymond Green explained how his suspension helped Kuminga blossom into a number two option -- confirmation that he's taken a front-seat role above the likes of Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins.
On Tuesday's episode of The Draymond Green Show, the Golden State veteran delved deeper into the expectations set for his young teammate following his rise to one of the league's brightest young stars.
"The standard Jonathan Kuminga has set for himself to me…20 and above every night. 14 is good for me, 14 ain’t good for him. That’s the expectation that he’s set and I’m going to hold him to that expectation. Why? Because he’s more than capable."- Draymond Green
The fact 14 points is now seen as an underwhelming game for Kuminga is a huge credit to where he's come from -- he averaged 11.2 points through all over November and 14.2 points in December. When 14 points was once seen as a good game, Green is right in now expecting 20+ points a night. Fan and league-wide expectation should follow suit as Kuminga makes a run towards the NBA's Most Improved Player award.