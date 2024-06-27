Full details of Andre Iguodala trade have been finalized after latest draft pick
By Tyler Watts
The Golden State Warriors were trying to keep their dynasty alive in the 2019 offseason. They had won three championships in five years but were fresh off a finals loss to the Raptors. Kevin Durant planned to depart in free agency. It forced the Dubs to trade Andre Iguodala and try to retool on the fly.
Golden State missed the playoff twice. Klay Thompson was recovering from two devastating injuries, and the Warriors needed more talent. They swung and missed on the second overall pick in 2020 but recovered to win a fourth ring in 2022 with Iggy back on their roster.
Dumping Iguodala’s contract in 2019 cost the Warriors a first-round pick, which was finally conveyed in 2024.
Warriors 1st round pick completes Andre Iguodala salary dump
Golden State did not expect this to be a lottery selection. They missed the playoffs in 2024 and are facing larger questions. The Warriors won another championship, but it cost them this pick.
Memphis traded their selection to Boston to get Marcus Smart before it ended up in Portland in the Jrue Holiday trade. The Trail Blazers traded it on draft night to get Deni Avdija from the Wizards. Here is a final look at what Golden State gave up in the 2019 deal.
Warriors receive
Julian Washburn
Grizzlies receive
Andre Iguodala
Bub Carrington (Traded multiple times- ended up in Washington)
Iguodala never played for the Grizzlies. He was dealt to Miami at the 2020 trade deadline before going back to Golden State in the 2021 offseason. The Warriors were eager to see him return, and Iguodala was a veteran leader on their fourth championship team.
Washburn did not see the floor for Golden State. He played just 18 career games in the NBA and was waived by the Warriors just ten days after this trade was finalized.
Dealing Iguodala helped the Dubs keep their core intact and sign-and-trade KD for D’Angelo Russell. They flipped D-Lo into Andrew Wiggins, who was a key part of their 2022 championship. Everything worked out, but it took some time to get there.
Carrington has plenty of two-way potential and should have plenty of room to maximize his talent in the nation's capital.
The Golden State Warriors would love to add a young talent to their current roster but have larger problems to worry about. Will Klay Thompson depart in free agency? How do the Dubs stay in contention? Can they trim their payroll and avoid the league’s new harsh spending restrictions?
It will be a crucial offseason for general manager Mike Dunleavy and the front office. Not having this pick is the least of their worries. Stay tuned to see how it all plays out.