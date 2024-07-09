Warriors guard outlines audacious goal if blockbuster trade doesn't eventuate
Many believe the Golden State Warriors aren't done with significant moves this offseason, with the commonly-held expectation that the franchise will bring in a second star to partner Stephen Curry.
But while most fans may be hoping for that to be the case, Brandin Podziemski is operating under the impression that a major trade won't come to fruition. The 21-year-old is currently with the USA Select Team in Las Vegas, testing himself against the very best in what may prove a sign of things to come.
Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski has outlined some audacious and significant goals ahead of his second NBA season
Podziemski had an outstanding rookie season that defied all expectations. The 19th overall pick averaged over 26 minutes per game, made 28 starts, led the Warriors in total plus-minus, led the entire league in charges drawn, and was ultimately rewarded with a spot on the All-Rookie First Team.
Ahead of his second NBA season, Podziemski is seemingly eager to break through more barriers set in front of him. Never one to lack confidence, the 6'4" guard has already publicly outlined some significant individual goals during an interview with Sportskeeda's Mark Medina.
While many think the acquisition of a second star needs to come external to Golden State's current roster, Podziemski has stated that he wants to be that player, "or a third star with Jonathan (Kuminga)."
The former Santa Clara product also aims to be in the conversation to win NBA's Most Improved Player -- an award the Warriors haven't won since 2007. How's he going to do that? Part of it could be an increase in three-point shooting volume, an aspect he noted to Medina as a big area of focus, particularly after the recent departure of Klay Thompson.
Podziemski averaged 9.2 points in his rookie season, providing scope for growth and a case for Most Improved if he can get that north of 15 points per game. More ball-handling and playmaking duties could also see a bump in his assist numbers, with Podziemski likely to be battling it out with De'Anthony Melton and Buddy Hield for the starting two-guard spot next to Curry.
Some could view these goals as overly ambitious or unrealistic, but given how he's defied all expectations dating back to his college career, who's to say Podziemski can't become one of the best players in the league.