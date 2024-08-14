Warriors guard among number of glaring omissions in controversial NBA 2K ratings
After putting on another three-point shooting masterclass that included 17 triples across the final two games at the Paris Olympics, there's no surprise that Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry again leads the way in NBA 2K25 ratings.
Officially revealed on Monday, Curry has once again been attributed a '99' three-point rating, six clear of his next closest rival. The 2x MVP also has a '97' rated ball handle, second behind Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving.
Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield was a notable absentee from a ranking of the top five three-point shooters on NBA 2K25
The remainder of the top five three-point shooters created some controversy, with Phoenix Suns wing Grayson Allen coming in second at a '93' overall following a season in which the 28-year-old shot a remarkable 46.1% from beyond the arc.
Former Warriors Kevin Durant (92) and Klay Thompson (89) ranked third and fourth respectively, while veteran Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley rounded out the top five also with an '89' three-point rating.
There was plenty of criticism from fans in the comments on X (Twitter), including a number making note of the glaring omission of new Warrior guard Buddy Hield.
Known almost exclusively as a three-point shooter, Hield signed a four-year, $37.8 million deal at Golden State this offseason with the hope that he'll be able to fill some of the void following Thompson's departure to the Dallas Mavericks.
No one has made more threes in the league than Hield over the past five years, with he and Curry streets ahead of third-placed Damian Lillard. The 31-year-old's absence from 2K's ratings can probably be attributed to a slightly down season in 2023-24 though, having seen his three-point attempts drop from 8.5 to 6.8 per game, while his percentage was down from 42.5% to 38.6%.
Hield's absence wasn't the only one identified by fans, with many also critical of Lillard's omission albeit the 34-year-old shot just 35.4% from beyond the arc in his first season with the Milwaukee Bucks.
Another former Golden State guard, Donte DiVincenzo, may also count himself unlucky after shooting over 40% and making the third most threes in the league last season behind Curry and Luka Doncic.
There may be plenty of argument on who should and shouldn't be in the top five, but there's no debate that Curry remains the three-point shooting king with daylight a distant second.