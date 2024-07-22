Golden State Warriors guard surprisingly remains a free agent
Franchise legend Klay Thompson (Dallas Mavericks) has headlined the list of Golden State Warriors departures this offseason, along with fellow veterans Chris Paul (San Antonio Spurs) and Dario Saric (Denver Nuggets).
Lester Quinones is another whose career at the Warriors appears over, with the 23-year-old remaining a free agent despite showing some positive signs with the franchise during the middle of last season.
Free agent Lester Quinones showed enough with the Golden State Warriors to suggest he should get another NBA opportunity
Golden State now have 14 contracted players and their allotted trio of two-way players, indicating that there's no room for Quinones who appeared in 41 total games for the franchise over the past two seasons.
Quinones' best period came from late January to early March this year where he appeared in 20-straight games, including 14 where he played more than 10 minutes. His strong play also earned him a standard contract with the Warriors after they'd traded veteran point guard Cory Joseph at the mid-season deadline.
The former Memphis product averaged 4.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 37 games last season, shooting 36.4% from three-point range on 2.4 attempts per game. Quinones previously won the G League's Most Improved Player award with Santa Cruz in 2023.
Golden State's decision not to tender a qualifying offer to Quinones prior to free agency was a sign of his imminent departure, with that likelihood only solidified given the franchise's acquisition of guards De'Anthony Melton, Buddy Hield and Lindy Waters III over recent weeks.
It does remain somewhat surprising though that no other team has yet to hand Quinones a lifeline, having showed enough with the Warriors to suggest he deserves another NBA opportunity. Given he's only two years into his career, the 6'4" guard remains eligible for a two-way contract despite ending the season on the main roster.
The Philadelphia 76ers had interest in Quinones at the start of free agency according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, but otherwise there's been little hint at where his future could lie next season and beyond.