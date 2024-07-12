Warriors insiders predict unsustainable starting five that reiterates trade need
While the Golden State Warriors may have built themselves a deep-looking roster this offseason, that blessing could also prove a curse with plenty of uncertainty over roles heading into training camp.
Head coach Steve Kerr stated that he's excited about the competition for spots during an interview with 95.7 The Game's Willard and Dibs on Wednesday, but the fact is that a lack of consistency in the starting lineup plagued the team as they missed the playoffs last season.
The Golden State Warriors are projected to open with a starting five that's simply unsustainable across the course of an entire regular season
Kerr will face similar rotation issues again based on their current roster, with at least 12 players who appear capable rotation players but without too much of a hierachy beyond Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.
On the latest episode of The Warriors Plus Minus podcast on Thursday, the Athletic's Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson outlined their expectation that, as things currently stand, Curry and Green could start alongside Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and one of De'Anthony Melton or Brandin Podziemski at the shooting guard spot.
We saw a similar lineup used extensively in the second half of last season, albeit with the now departed Klay Thompson next to Curry. But while that five-man unit held an 18.1 net rating in 157 minutes together, it always felt like a lineup made out of desperation to save Golden State's sinking season.
A front court of Wiggins, Kuminga and Green isn't sustainable -- or more specifically, you can't expect the latter as a 34-year, 6'6" player to be going up against seven-footers every night across an 82-game season.
There's a reason that when Kuminga returned from a minor injury late in the season, Kerr retained a starting lineup with Trayce Jackson-Davis instead. Yet although Golden State was far more sturdy defensively with Green next to a genuine big man again, there's also question marks on the viability of that going forward -- not only does the spacing get awkward offensively with Green and Jackson-Davis, but the franchise should be giving greater runway to Kuminga as a starter entering his fourth season.
This entire discussion underpins the franchise's desire to get Lauri Markkanen, and why it's so important that they eventually pry him out of Utah. The 2023 All-Star would bridge the gap -- providing an elite shooter in the front court, while not sacrificing size given his seven-foot frame. One of Wiggins or Kuminga are likely to go out in any potential trade, leaving the other as the team's starting small-forward alongside Green and Markkanen in a much more balanced-looking front court.
Kerr may see the current roster as providing an exciting opportunity for players to compete in training camp, but others may view it as lack of stability that gives little optimism for a return to deep playoff action.