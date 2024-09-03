Warriors interest in 6'10" shooter shows they're trying to address glaring weakness
From Paul George, to Lauri Markannen and now Davis Bertans, things have slipped a little when it comes to the calibre of player the Golden State Warriors have shown interest in this offseason.
Bertans' agent Arturs Kalnitis took to instagram on Monday stating that the 31-year-old "will prepare for the upcoming season with the Golden State Warriors." However, NBA insider Marc Stein has since stressed that while Bertans has been asked to work out with the franchise, there's been no training camp contract offered at this stage.
The Golden State Warriors latest interest in Davis Bertans shows they're keenly aware of one of their most glaring roster weaknesses
While Bertans is no where near the level of All-Stars like George and Markkanen, there are similarities between the trio given they're each known for their three-point shooting while standing at 6'8" or above. The 6'10" Bertans shoots 39.6% from beyond the arc on nearly five attempts per game across his eight-year career, with the league-wide premium on shooting leading to an ill-fated five-year, $80 million contract in 2019.
The 'Latvian Laser' is a one-trick pony when it comes to his game, and it remains to be seen whether his shooting will be enough to earn a spot with the Warriors or anywhere else so late in the offseason. But regardless, the interest in Bertans proves Golden State are well aware of their distinct lack of front court shooting.
The team's current power forward/center options revolve around Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Kyle Anderson and Kevon Looney, none of who are respected by opposing defenses from three-point range.
Markkanen would have drastically changed that mix, but the Warriors ultimately proved unwilling to meet the demands of the Utah Jazz. Bertans would certainly bring that element as well, though he's still got an uphill battle to earn a roster spot let alone a spot in Steve Kerr's rotation.
Another whose contract situation is yet to be determined is Quinten Post, with Golden State acknowledging their need for a stretch big by taking the 24-year-old with the 52nd overall pick in June's NBA Draft.
The Warriors may not have appropriately filled the void of front court three-point shooting so far this summer, but their interest in the likes of George, Markkanen and Bertans suggests they see it as a deficiency that could prove problematic once the season gets underway.