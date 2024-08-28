Warriors showing free agency interest in Olympic standout and former first-round pick
The Golden State Warriors hunt for further big man depth could be extending to a former first-round pick, with Brazilian Olympic standout Bruno Caboclo currently training with the team.
As confirmed by his agent Daniel Hazan to Sport 5 in Israel, Caboclo is currently in the Bay training with the Warriors until at least Thursday with the aim of earning a contract beyond that.
The Golden State Warriors are showing interest in Bruno Caboclo after an impressive Olympic campaign with Brazil
He (Caboclo) is training with Golden State until Thursday intending to get a contract. And he believes he will succeed," Hazan said. The player agent also confirmed that Caboclo has an offer from Israeli club Hapoel Tel Aviv who earlier in the offseason signed long-time NBA guard Patrick Beverley.
Originally the 20th overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, Caboclo has played 107 combined regular season and playoff games with the Toronto Raptors, Sacramento Kings, Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets.
He last played an NBA game on January 12, 2021, with Caboclo's best season coming in 2018-19 where he averaged 8.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 block in 34 games for the Grizzlies. Having originally been a small-forward to start his career, the 6'9" big man has transitioned into being primarily a center over recent years.
The 28-year-old's form in the final two games of Brazil's Olympic campaign may have reignited his NBA dreams. Caboclo had 33 points and a mammoth 18 rebounds against Japan in the final group game, having shot 13-of-19 from the floor including 4-of-4 from three-point range.
He backed that up with another impressive performance against Stephen Curry and the might of Team USA, recording a game-high 30 points to go with six rebounds despite the blowout 35-point loss.
A national teammate of current Warrior forward Gui Santos, Caboclo ended the Olympics averaging the eighth-most points at 17.3 per game while shooting 59.2% from the floor and 54.5% from beyond the arc on nearly three attempts per game. He also ranked second in offensive rebounds per game (3) and sixth in total rebounds (7) across the tournament.