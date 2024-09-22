Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga addresses huge contract question
After securing franchise superstar Stephen Curry to a one-year extension last month, the next order of business for the Golden State Warriors surrounds the future of Jonathan Kuminga.
Kuminga is extension eligible up until October 21, otherwise will automatically become a restricted free agent next offseason if a deal isn't reached. The 21-year-old can sign for a maximum of five years and $224 million, with others 2021 draftees Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley, Scottie Barnes and Franz Wagner having already signed the max with their respective teams.
Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga isn't focused on what other players are getting around the NBA
Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported last week that Golden State hasn't made progress on a deal with Kuminga, nor fellow fourth-year lottery pick Moses Moody. ESPN's Zach Lowe also predicted that Kuminga's contract situation will extend into next offseason, perhaps creating another storyline to follow as the season unfolds.
It would be easy for the young forward to look at the max deals signed by the aforementioned quartet and believe he is in the same class, or at least will be once even more opportunity comes his way next season.
For some it may be about more than just financial aspect, and just as much about the recognition of being a 'max' player. To be placed in the same tier as the league's best, albeit there's also the pressure that comes with that.
But when asked about his contract situation during a recent appearance on The TK Show with Tim Kawakami, Kuminga revealed he's not concerned with what others may or may not be making around the NBA.
"If you look at what other people are getting or doing or having, it’s going to slow you down," Kuminga said. So I’m not trying to slow down. Try to keep doing what I always do, you know?”
Kuminga also stated that “everybody’s got their time when God opens their doors," while also reiterating his desire to remain with the Warriors long term. After plenty of speculation regarding his future over the last three seasons, the former seventh overall pick will enter the season as one of Golden State's most important players.
Yet his future won't be totally solidified until a new contract is in place, with plenty of conjecture on what the Warriors should or shouldn't be offering. Kuminga averaged over 18 points on 54.2% shooting in the second half of last season, drastically raising his value to the point where a contract in excess of $30+ million per season is expected.