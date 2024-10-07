Warriors should be keeping tabs on Raptors big man as possible trade target
Head coach Steve Kerr took a calculated gamble in the Golden State Warriors preseason opener against the L.A. Clippers on Saturday.
Despite having recently stated that Jonathan Kuminga is only a small forward with a 'shooting five', Kerr started the fourth-year forward alongside Draymond Green and Trayce Jackson-Davis in a big Warrior front court. It's preseason so there's nothing to lose, but Saturday's limited minutes didn't exactly prove that the trio would be viable together come the start of the regular season.
The lineup's minutes weren't a disaster, yet the spacing issues were obvious when they were unable to get stops and run in transition. Perhaps things will change when Andrew Wiggins is back in the mix and the preseason progresses, but the early signs only further proved the team's need for a shooting big man.
Their only option, two-way contracted rookie Quinten Post, looked a fair way from a viable rotation player in his second-half minutes. The seven-footer missed all three of his three-point attempts, finishing with two points on 1-of-7 shooting in 10 minutes.
The Warriors should be monitoring the Kelly Olynyk situation in Toronto
Having missed out on Lauri Markkanen during the offseason, Golden State should still be scouring the trade market for a stretch big now rather than waiting until closer to the mid-season deadline when it will be too late.
Another potential albeit expensive option, Karl-Anthony Towns, is off the market after being dealt to the New York Knicks. With teams waiting to see how their season begins to play out, there's few targets that could be truly obtainable in the short-term.
One player the Warriors should be monitoring though is Toronto Raptors big man Kelly Olynyk. The Canadian was only traded to the Raptors in February, but at 33-years-old he doesn't make too much sense on a team that by their own admission isn't exactly prioritizing winning.
While not a big name as such, Olynyk is a proven veteran who would fit the bill as a shooting big. He averages 10.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists in his 11-year career to date, shooting 48.5% from the floor and 36.9% from beyond the arc on 3.2 attempts per game.
Olynyk is starting a two-year, $26.3 million contract, making it accessible enough for the Warriors to match salaries while incentivising the Raptors with draft compensation. We know Golden State had interest previously before he was traded to Toronto, and rightly so given his shooting and passing would likely fit seamlessly into their offense.
We'll see how things pan once the season gets underway, but Olynyk is certainly a name to monitor for the Warriors as Kerr looks to solve a complicated dynamic in the front court.