Noted Warriors killer finds new team following surprising free agency wait
Less than 18 months after almost singe-handedly killing the Golden State Warriors playoff hopes, Lonnie Walker IV has found his next NBA destination in the form of the reigning champion Boston Celtics.
Walker was seen as one of the best remaining free agents heading towards the end of August, having averaged 9.7 points on 38.4% three-point shooting during his one year with the Brooklyn Nets last season.
As first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Wednesday, Walker will now join the Celtics on a one-year deal as another bench scoring piece capable of getting hot offensively.
Lonnie Walker IV killed the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of their 2022 playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers
The Warriors know that capacity all too well, having been torched by Walker during the crucial fourth-quarter of Game 4 in their second-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers last year. The 6'4" guard had 15 points in the period on 6-of-9 shooting, making clutch bucket after clutch bucket to help the Lakers to a decisive 3-1 advantage after Golden State had entered the quarter up seven.
Walker would go onto have 13 points on 3-of-5 three-point shooting in the close out Game 6, finishing the series with an average of 10.6 points on 54.1% shooting from the floor. For context, the 25-year-old has a playoff career average of 4.5 points per game.
The fact Walker had to wait till late August for a deal is a surprise, as is the fact he's had to settle for an exhibit 10 contract according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. That's the landscape players now find themselves though, with a number of notably cheap contracts during free agency headlined by Gary Trent Jr. and Tyus Jones both signing for the minimum.
A number of well-credentialed players remain free agents this offseason, perhaps starting with the restricted free agency of former fifth overall pick Isaac Okoro. Former number one overall pick Markelle Fultz also remains a free agent, as do the likes of Cedi Osman, Doug McDermott, Talen Horton-Tucker and Dennis Smith Jr.
The Warriors are less than $600,000 away from the first tax apron, meaning they aren't currently capable of signing a free agent to a guaranteed contract despite having a vacant roster spot.