Warriors' Klay Thompson reaches incredible feat after horror double injury blow
While he may no longer be at his absolute prime All-Star level form, few in the NBA can heat up from beyond the arc like Klay Thompson can still produce for the Golden State Warriors.
Thompson provided another of his signature shooting stretches against the Utah Jazz on Sunday, scoring 25 points on 9-of-15 shooting in the fist-half to lead the Warriors to a 14-point lead that they never surrendered.
Klay Thompson's availability this season has been an incredible feat after two major leg injuries threatened to derail his career
The 34-year-old's form may have fluctuated to the point of a demotion to the bench earlier in the season, but no one can question Thompson's commitment to taking to the hardwood as much as possible.
The veteran sharpshooter has played in 74 of a possible 78 games so far this season, a feat he's rightfully proud of after back-to-back major leg injuries in 2019 and 2020.
"What have I missed? Maybe three-four games this year. That's incredible. After two years of rehab plus, so that's something I can hang my hat on and be proud of -- just being durable throughout the season."- Klay Thompson
Prior to his devastating injuries, Thompson had become a genuine ironman for Golden State over the first eight years of his career. After playing 66 games in his rookie year, Thompson played at least 73 games in each of the next seven seasons.
The five-time All-Star has seldom been injured in his career outside the two freak long-term leg injuries. Thompson tore his ACL after landing awkwardly on a layup attempt in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals, before tearing his achilles in a pickup game the following year.
Thompson has averaged 17.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists this season -- his 38.4% shooting from three-point range is a career-low, yet is still considered excellent by league standard.
Coming to the end of a five-year, $189.9 million contract, Thompson is expected to enter free agency where he's likely to garner a deal in excess of $20 million per season.