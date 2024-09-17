Warriors latest free agent workout may be most intriguing yet
The Golden State Warriors list of free agency workouts this offseason has reportedly added a new name, with the franchise bringing in former Trail Blazers and Suns forward Nassir Little.
Their one of four teams, along with the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings, to have held a workout with Little according to Keith Smith of Spotrac on Monday.
Nassir Little may be the most intriguing player yet to have held a workout with the Warriors this offseason
Having previously shown interest in the likes of Bruno Caboclo, Davis Bertans and Troy Brown Jr. over recent weeks, Little could be the most intriguing of the lot given his relative youth and upside compared to the aforementioned trio.
The 24-year-old was drafted by Portland with the 25th overall pick in the 2019 Draft and begun to make an impact by his third season. That 2021-22 year remains Little's best in the league to date, having averaged 9.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists in nearly 26 minutes per game.
Little was part of the three-team Damian Lillard trade last offseason, sending him to Phoenix where he posted averages of just 3.4 points and 1.7 rebounds in 10.2 minutes while shooting only 30% from three-point range.
The Suns had ultimately seen enough, waiving-and-stretching the remaining three years of Little's contract in August that will now see him paid just over $3 million per season until 2030.
Little's time in Portland was encouraging though, suggesting another team may be able to get the best out of him in a way Phoenix never could. Should that be the Warriors though? Probably not given Little is 6'5" and has shot just 33% from beyond the arc in his career, not to mention the implausibility of Golden State signing a free agent without first waiving a player of their own.
Sure, the former North Carolina product may play above his listed size, but the Warriors need a combination of size and shooting, not more front court options who struggle to provide a perimeter spacing threat.
Furthermore, Little has never recorded a positive plus-minus in any of his five NBA seasons, suggesting he's yet to become the winning impact player Golden State need to help return the franchise to playoff action.
Like with most free agency options available, the Warriors would be better served passing on Little and further developing Brazilian forward Gui Santos who showed some encouraging signs in his 23 games last season.