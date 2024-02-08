Warriors laugh off Bulls' ridiculous reported asking price for in-demand guard
The NBA trade deadline has come and gone, with the Golden State Warriors doing nothing but trade veteran point-guard Cory Joseph to the Indiana Pacers for a second-round pick.
While the franchise ultimately chose to stand pat, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported shortly after the deadline that the Warriors had held conversations with the Chicago Bulls surrounding versatile guard Alex Caruso.
The Golden State Warriors have rightfully rebuffed the Chicago Bulls' reported asking price for in-demand guard Alex Caruso
Caruso was a player to monitor for a number of teams ahead of the deadline, with his two-way ability, winning impact and team-friendly contract a combination highly sought after for playoff contenders.
Yet the deadline passed with no Caruso trade, nor did the Bulls deal veterans Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan or Andre Drummond. Sitting ninth in the Eastern Conference, Chicago still holds ambition of a playoff spot themselves.
Chicago's asking price for Caruso was always going to be steep, but their request of Golden State could be considered nothing short of ridiculous. According to NBC Sports Chicago's K.C. Johnson, the Bulls expressed interest in Warriors' rising star Jonathan Kuminga.
"“In exploratory trade talks with the Golden State Warriors centered on Caruso, league sources said the Bulls inquired about Jonathan Kuminga's availability. That was rebuffed, and the Bulls made clear in talks with all teams that they didn't want to trade Caruso, especially for a package on perhaps other young pieces like Moses Moody.”"- K.C. Johnson
One can only imagine the response from Mike Dunleavy Jr., with reports that Kuminga had become untouchable in trade conversations over recent weeks. The third-year forward has emerged as the franchise's second scoring option in 2024, and perhaps the second or third-best player on the roster overall.
Combine that with the fact he's 21-years-old and Golden State were never trading Kuminga for Caruso -- the latter a quality piece to any team, but still a role player who likely wouldn't be a starter with the Warriors.
Kuminga has averaged 24.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists over the last 11 games, shooting 59.9% from the floor and 48.3% from three-point range. While being mindful that his impact can't be measured in raw box score numbers, Caruso has averaged 10.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists in the same period.
Trading Moody, picks and salary filler may have been worth it for Golden State, but Chicago likely found that equally as absurd as their Kuminga request. Ultimately the teams moved on and will now each try and improve on their underwhelming seasons' to date.