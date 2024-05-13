Warriors likely to get their first chance at trade for Stephen Curry co-star
The Golden State Warriors are on the hunt for a big-name player this offseason, and it appears one All-Star is already on the brink of hitting the trade market.
Brandon Ingram's name has been hot in speculation ever since the New Orleans Pelicans' exit in the first-round of the playoffs, with murmurs of the 26-year-old's departure now only growing after his disappointing production in the four-game sweep at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Golden State Warriors search for a Stephen Curry co-star this offseason should extend to former All-Star Brandon Ingram
Despite finishing with a 49-33 record this season, there's genuine concerns on the fit of Ingram with Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum. The 2020 All-Star has one year left on his deal and is eligible for a four-year, $208 million extension, a price the Pelicans are unlikely to offer given they have a natural replacement in Trey Murphy III.
In a major update on Sunday, NBA insider Marc Stein reported Ingram's exit from New Orleans is now being viewed as an inevitability rather than a possibility.
"Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin has all but promised that New Orleans will be active in the marketplace in the wake of a first-round sweep inflicted by the Thunder and league sources say that Ingram's exit is increasingly viewed by various league observers as an inevitability rather than possibility."- Marc Stein
In a recent report from Heavy Sports' Sean Denevey, two NBA executives floated the Warriors as a potential destination for Ingram, including one who stated he is "the kind of guy they will be in the market for."
Ingram would fit the bill as a co-star for Stephen Curry, having averaged over 20 points in each of the past five seasons. The former second overall pick averaged 20.8 points this season on nearly 50% shooting, while he added 5.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists in almost 33 minutes per game.
Doing his best work in the mid-range, Ingram would be an interesting offensive complement to Curry and Klay Thompson assuming the latter re-signs in free agency. Any deal would almost assuredly include Andrew Wiggins and his $24.3 million salary, while Jonathan Kuminga would likely prove the sticking point for both teams.
Ingram may not be a perfect fit for Golden State, but the franchise probably aren't in a position to be choosy when it comes to acquiring a star this offseason. If they've got a chance to land Ingram at a reasonable price, then it's a move they certainly need to explore.