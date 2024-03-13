Warriors March Stock Watch: 2 Young Players on the Rise, 2 Veterans Falling
The Golden State Warriors may have only played six games in March so far, but it's been an action-packed period for the franchise with varying results as they continue their push for a playoff spot.
After an impressive 15-point win in Toronto to start the month, the Warriors were completely humiliated in an embarrassing 52-point defeat to the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.
Which players stocks have risen and which have fallen through the Golden State Warriors' first six games in March?
The Warriors responded with a blowout victory of their own on their home floor against the Milwaukee Bucks, but that 35-point victory was soured the following night after a close loss to the Chicago Bulls.
Just as Golden State had their full rotation together for the first time since early November, disaster stuck in the form of Stephen Curry's ankle injury. While the two-time MVP could return as early as this weekend against the Los Angeles Lakers, his absence undoubtedly played a big part in the team's shock loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday.
Fortunately, the Warriors made amends of sorts with a win in San Antonio on Monday. Their 3-3 record so far in March signifies their reflective fortunes, with that having stemmed from fluctuating production from players up and down the Golden State roster.
The Warriors are now preparing for a huge matchup with the Mavericks in Dallas on Wednesday, before another pivotal meeting with the Lakers that will also be huge in both teams' playoff ambitions.
But before then, let's have a look at the six games in March so far and which players have seen their stocks rise, and which have seen their stocks fall throughout the first two weeks of the month.