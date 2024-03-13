Warriors March Stock Watch: 2 Young Players on the Rise, 2 Veterans Falling
Stock Watch: 2 Risers
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Quite incredibly, Trayce Jackson-Davis ranked 14 on the Warriors in minutes per game during February. His 9.1 minutes have now jumped up to nearly 21 per game during March, having taken a stranglehold of the team's backup center position behind Draymond Green.
Jackson-Davis has played at least 16 minutes in all six games so far this month, tallying at least eight points and four rebounds in each outing. His athletic two-way presence continues to revolutionize the way Golden State play, with the team having ranked fifth in the league in points in the paint over the last six games (up from 21st on the season). The Warriors are also 11th in the NBA in blocks per game during that span (up from 27th on the season).
Not only does he continue to make his name among Warrior fans, but Jackson-Davis is now grabbing league-wide attention. Three blocks on Giannis Antetekounmpo in the space of two minutes last week was nothing short of spectacular, while his thunderous dunk on Victor Wembanyama also went viral after Monday's game against San Antonio.
Moses Moody
Moses Moody has been one of the biggest risers over the past couple of weeks, with the former 14th overall pick seemingly having found a role at the Warriors after two and a half years of inconsistent opportunity.
So is it time to label Moody as a full-time part of the rotation? The numbers would certainly suggest so. The 21-year-old had two DNP's in February, a further three games with less than nine minutes of playing time, and averaged just 14.3 minutes across 10 games.
Moody has now averaged over 22 minutes in six games through March, including a pair of starts in the absence of Andrew Wiggins (four in total going back to late February). His improved point-of-attack defense has been a highlight, and so too has been the hustle plays (diving on the floor, big rebounds, etc.) that have always been a feature of his game.
However, the third-year wing is only shooting 21.1% from three-point range during March -- a number that drastically needs to lift. He's averaging 9.2 points and 4.7 rebounds in the last six games, while also adding nearly two combined steals and blocks per game.
Moody played only 12 minutes against the Spurs on Monday -- the lowest of any of the last eight games. Regardless, the fact he's having an impact without nailing his threes is likely actually good news for his role moving forward.