Warriors March Stock Watch: 2 Young Players on the Rise, 2 Veterans Falling
Stock Watch: 2 Fallers
Kevon Looney
Kevon Looney's stocks have been on the decline for practically the entire season, yet few expected we would get to this point where the once ultra-reliable veteran is now out of the rotation completely.
The 28-year-old played all 14 games in February, averaging 2.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists in his 10.6 minutes per game. Looney averaged 8.8 minutes through the first three games of March, but has now fallen victim to a deep Warrior roster and the rise of Jackson-Davis.
The writing had been on the wall for a while and Kerr finally pulled the move after Jackson-Davis' incredible performance against Giannis Antetekounmpo and the Bucks last Wednesday.
Looney has since received three-straight DNP's, bringing an end to his heralded streak of 254 consecutive regular season games and 289 including the playoffs. Kerr knows what he has in the veteran center, but now it's time the franchise unearth's the potential in Jackson-Davis.
Dario Saric
Saric proved incredible value earlier in the season, partnering again with Chris Paul to power a dynamic Warrior second unit. Whether coincidence or not, the Croatian hasn't quite been the same since Paul fractured his hand in early January.
Saric's offense has steadily declined over the last couple of months, making his substandard defense much less bearable. That ultimately led to the eradication of his small-ball center minutes, moving him to the four in the hope it stablized second-unit's on the defensive end.
This was a player who averaged 22.5 minutes per game back in November. It developed into becoming half that throughout February, with Saric shooting 20% from three-point range and finishing the month as the only Golden State player with a negative net rating.
His stock has now fallen to a point where like Looney, Saric is now completely out of the rotation. Unavailability of teammates looks like his only way back into a rotation role, with Kerr now appearing to prioritize younger players like Jackson-Davis and Moody.