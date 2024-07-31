Warriors' Markkanen hopes continue to fade in latest report on Finnish forward's wish
The Golden State Warriors won't be getting their hands on Lauri Markkanen from the Utah Jazz, at least not if the Finland international has his way as trade talks have continued to percolate in recent weeks.
That's the belief of The Athletic's Tony Jones who provided the latest on the Markkanen situation during an interview on Tuesday with The Drive with Spence Checketts on ESPN 700.
The Golden State Warriors hopes of trading for Lauri Markkanen appear to be fading with the seven-footer wishing to remain with the Utah Jazz
Jones states that "Lauri doesn't want to be traded", adding that he expects the 2023 All-Star to sign an extension after August 6 to ensure he cannot be dealt six months later which coincides with the NBA's mid-season trade deadline.
As Jones also alluded to, there's plenty of reasons for Markkanen to wish to remain with the Jazz moving forward. Most notably, the seven-foot forward has a strong relationship with the franchise and head coach Will Hardy, having developed into an All-Star after years of being an unfulfilled talent during his time with the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers.
There's also the financial matter of Utah being able to renegotiate Markkanen's deal for next season in a way rival teams can't given their exorbitant cap space available. The 27-year-old also has a wife and young children who've really "taken to Utah" according to Jones.
The only major aspect working for the Warriors (or other potential trade destinations) is the opportunity to provide a winning environment. Markkanen's 403 career games without a playoff appearance is the most of any current player and ranks 21st all-time. Even if he remains with the Jazz, that statistic is set to soar further given the franchise's aspirations for more high lottery picks.
Jones has joined a chorus of recent reports in stating the likelihood that Markkanen will remain with Utah, but Golden State fans can still hold some hope that their front office can broker a trade in the next week before an extension takes place.
That may require the Warriors to relinquish All-Rookie First Team guard Brandin Podziemski, with Danny Ainge and the Jazz unlikely to cave unless they can get their hands on the impressive 21-year-old.