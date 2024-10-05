Warriors missed opportunity to create one of the NBA's biggest storylines
After already trying to steal LeBron James from the Los Angeles Lakers at February's mid-season trade deadline, the Golden State Warriors had an opportunity to make a similarly shocking move at June's NBA Draft.
In a new revelation by ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, the Warriors reportedly considered drafting LeBron James Jr. (or "Bronny") with the 52nd overall pick in the draft. Instead, Golden State opted for intriguing seven-foot stretch big Quinten Post, allowing their pacific rival to pair father and son three picks later at 55.
Drafting Bronny James would have created all kinds of storylines for the Warriors
As the second night of the draft unfolded, teams were made aware of Rich Paul's desire to get Bronny to the Lakers, warning off other teams by threatening to simply take him overseas should they select him.
As with every other franchise, the Warriors accepted Paul's desire to get the younger James to the Lakers. Nonetheless, Golden State reportedly liked Bronny as a player, and may have even had another motive in mind were they to draft him.
"The Warriors liked Bronny's skill set and had him on their draft board, sources said. Selecting him ahead of the Lakers, who held the 55th pick, would've been a shrewd move -- perhaps even to entice James to sign there as a free agent," Shelburne wrote.
Can you imagine the uproar and storylines had the Warriors rejected the wishes and taken Bronny instead of Post? While that in itself wouldn't have drastically changed their on-court fortunes (at least in the short-term), it would have created all sorts of headlines and different elements stemming from the situation.
Would his father have been willing to sign a minimum contract to join his son at Golden State in free agency, or would it have simply infuriated the James camp? It would have been a risk on multiple fronts, not to mention the Warriors most likely preferred Post anyway.
Golden State can now bide their time and see if things fall apart in Los Angeles once the season gets underway. If that comes to fruition, expect them to be front of line in pursuing James again if there's any sense at all that he's available. In such a situation the James duo could come as a package deal, as was proposed here by Cal Durrett of Hoops Habit last month.
Bronny made his Lakers preseason debut against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, recording two points, a rebound, an assist and three blocks while shooting 1-of-6 from the floor in 16 minutes off the bench.