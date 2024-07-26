Warriors take monumental risk in latest Lauri Markkanen trade proposal
The Golden State Warriors remain interested in a trade for Lauri Markkanen, with the Utah Jazz currently unmoved on a deal offered by the franchise or any other deal by a rival team thus far.
It was reported over a week ago that Danny Ainge and the Jazz have set their eyes on young guard Brandin Podziemski, while the Warriors offer has centered on 22-year-old wing Moses Moody and a haul of future draft assets.
The Golden State Warriors would be taking a monumental risk in the latest proposed trade offer for Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen
Jonathan Kuminga's name continues to loom in the entire discussion, even if the talented forward sits behind Podziemski as the most coveted asset on Golden State's side. It remains likely that their only chance of trading for Markkanen is by surrendering one of Podziemski or Kuminga, leading to a new trade proposal from Brett Siegel of Clutch Points on Thursday.
As part of the deal, Golden State give up Kuminga, Moody, veteran Kevon Looney and three first-round picks, while also getting back impressive young shot-blocker Walker Kessler in addition to Markkanen.
This is a monumentally risky deal arguably for both teams, with Kuminga presenting as the ultimate risk vs. reward piece in himself. If the Warriors make this trade, the former seventh overall pick is that talented that it could turn into a disaster.
It might not be the likely outcome, but Kuminga could simply be a better player than Markkanen in two years. Perhaps it will be difficult to evaluate given they each play in very different ways, yet Kuminga's upside as a top 15-25 player in the league could make a strong argument nonetheless. If the 21-year-old becomes a better player -- and you've given up Moody, Looney and three first-round picks as well -- it's a deal that could set the franchise back years.
However, if you keep Kuminga and don't trade for Markkanen, you may be stuck paying an unproven prospect well in excess of $150 million on his next contract. That too would be a significant risk and a nightmare if Kuminga fails to completely fulfill the talent he possesses.
It's that contract situation that has Kuminga behind Podziemski in these conversations -- Utah don't want to start their full-scale rebuild by having to pay someone over $150 million, whereas the latter has another three years on a very cheap rookie contract.
Honestly, you could make strong arguments both for and against this trade based on the Kuminga situation outlined above. The true answer on a 'winner' from the trade may not be known for a year or two, maybe more. That's the intrigue on these win-now type of moves though, and is something the Warriors will have to continue grappling with over the coming weeks.