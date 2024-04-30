Warriors labelled 'most fun' destination for 2x Finals MVP after disastrous playoff exit
If the Golden State were left embarrassed after not even reaching the playoffs, the Phoenix Suns are now in a similar situation after they suffered a disastrous 4-0 first-round series sweep defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Warriors and Suns now find themselves in precarious scenarios, but the latter may be in an even greater state of flux given their complete lack of young and future assets that were sacrificed in trades for Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.
A reunion between the Golden State Warriors and Kevin Durant is the 'most fun' outcome according to The Ringer's Bill Simmons
Despite having played just 83 regular season games for Phoenix since his arrival last February, Durant's future is again under question following reports from The Athletic that he "was not always happy with how he was used."
Five years on from his free agent departure from the Warriors and a potential reunion between Durant and the franchise could resurface this offseason. The 14x All-Star publicly requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets in the 2022 offseason, with Stephen Curry confirming that Golden State had internal conversations about bringing Durant back.
The Warriors could be far more motivated to pursue a trade this time around, having finished 10th in the Western Conference in contrast to coming off a championship two years ago. With the likes of Andrew Wiggins, a young core and future draft picks, Golden State would have a realistic package for Phoenix to retain some competitiveness while replenishing their future assets.
Discussing the Suns and Durant's future in the aftermath of Sunday's Game 4 elimination, The Ringer's Bill Simmons labelled the Warriors the 'most fun' destination for the 2x Finals MVP.
"If we're just talking what's the most fun? Durant to Golden State is the most fun. If they're just like, 'we're running it back'."- Bill Simmons
Durant remains of the league's best players and most skilled scorers, having averaged 27.1 points (52.3% shooting from the floor and 41.3% from three-point range), 6.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists in over 37 minutes per game this season.
The Warriors were one of the most unstoppable forces in NBA history during Durant's three-year tenure between 2016-2019, and while they wouldn't necessarily be the same powerful presence again, a reunion would likely vault the franchise back into championship contention.